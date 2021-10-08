Syscoin Hits One Day Volume of $5.21 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $185.16 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00326900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000816 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 620,336,184 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

