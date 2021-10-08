T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Reduced by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 375,280 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 9.3% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $75,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $121.44. The company had a trading volume of 59,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,545. The firm has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.