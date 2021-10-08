Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.41.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $574.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

