Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,099,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146,573 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 9.9% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.10% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $612,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.90. 200,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,070,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

