Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Shares Down 4.3%

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 71,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN)

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

