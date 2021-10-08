Tap (XTP) Market Cap Reaches $646,668.15

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $646,668.15 and $2,740.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00048754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00229237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00102289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

