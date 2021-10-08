Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Head-To-Head Survey

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Targa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Targa Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Targa Resources and DT Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources 0 2 15 1 2.94 DT Midstream 0 3 6 0 2.67

Targa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $44.80, suggesting a potential downside of 15.02%. DT Midstream has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Given DT Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Targa Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Targa Resources and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources 2.60% 5.31% 1.94% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Targa Resources and DT Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources $8.26 billion 1.46 -$1.55 billion $1.05 50.20 DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.24 $312.00 million N/A N/A

DT Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Targa Resources.

Dividends

Targa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Targa Resources pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Targa Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Targa Resources beats DT Midstream on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting NGLs and removing impurities; and assets used for crude oil gathering and terminaling. The Logistics and Transportation segment includes all the activities necessary to convert mixed NGLs into NGL products and provides certain value added services such as storing, fractionating, terminaling, transporting and marketing of NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; storing and terminaling of refined petroleum products and crude oil and certain natural gas supply and marketing activities in support of its other businesses. The company was founded on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

