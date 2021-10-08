Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Target were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $228.97. 77,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,851. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $150.80 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

