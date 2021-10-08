Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $23.90. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 422 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,831,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,990 shares of company stock valued at $419,004 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $511.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

