Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55,477 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $253,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

