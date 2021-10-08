TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$63.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a C$63.00 target price by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$61.90. 662,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,002. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$65.44.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

