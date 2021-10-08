TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$63.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$77.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.50.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$62.01. 752,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,529. The company has a market cap of C$60.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$65.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.08.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

