TCASH Hits Market Cap of $95,508.40 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One TCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. TCASH has a total market capitalization of $95,508.40 and $3,212.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TCASH has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004553 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000177 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH is a coin. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 coins. TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @etherflyercom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

