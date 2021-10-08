TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,214 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for 1.1% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.16% of TE Connectivity worth $70,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.36. 19,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

