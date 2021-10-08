TeamViewer’s (TMVWY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TMVWY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf lowered TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TMVWY traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.