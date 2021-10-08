Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up to $26.20

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $27.20. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 1,130 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGLS. Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.