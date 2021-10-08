Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.44). Teekay Tankers reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,877.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.52 million.

TNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 174,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,814. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.20.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

