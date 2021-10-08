Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 90,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 79,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

