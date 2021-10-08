Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Teleflex by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Teleflex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

TFX opened at $373.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

