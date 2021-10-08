Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERIC. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 511,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

