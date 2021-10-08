Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme’s (TVFCF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TVFCF remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme

Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The company provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

