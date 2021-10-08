Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.33

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as low as $4.07. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 3,415 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.