Tellor Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.18 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Tellor has a market cap of $99.90 million and approximately $21.18 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $50.39 or 0.00092168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00228364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00102823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012034 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,062,494 coins and its circulating supply is 1,982,485 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

