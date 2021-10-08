Teloscoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1,325.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $664,121.81 and approximately $1,325.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00111740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00479940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

