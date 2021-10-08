Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Tenable worth $35,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.46 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

