Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Tenable worth $35,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TENB. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -188.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

