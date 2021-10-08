Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $21.20

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $21.77. Tenaris shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 24,167 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 116.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $20,670,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 774.0% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 722,105 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tenaris by 23.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

