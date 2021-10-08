Tendies (TEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $375,888.95

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market capitalization of $375,888.95 and $343.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00048472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00236221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,705 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,705 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

