TENT Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $118,692.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00228109 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00123468 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00143282 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000763 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002636 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.