TENT Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $936,744.10 and approximately $103,829.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00227323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00123603 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00142610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000793 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002500 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

