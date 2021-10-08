Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.26% of Terex worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $85,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

