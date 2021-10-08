Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.55% of Terex worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Terex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 20.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Terex by 7.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Terex by 65.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

