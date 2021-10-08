Terra Virtua Kolect Reaches Market Capitalization of $113.95 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $113.95 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00228364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00102823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 550,329,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

