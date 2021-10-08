Terracoin Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $445,079.18 and approximately $2,788.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,530.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $604.94 or 0.01109358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.77 or 0.00346166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.94 or 0.00326313 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043747 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002726 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

