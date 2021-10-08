TerraKRW (KRT) Price Down 6.1% This Week

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $35.27 million and approximately $405.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00143236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,594.99 or 1.00087967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.69 or 0.06590084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,540,861,117 coins and its circulating supply is 43,540,132,009 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

