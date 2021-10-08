Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.9% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Tesla were worth $116,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $784.44. The stock had a trading volume of 694,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,541,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $733.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $776.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

