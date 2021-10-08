Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $784.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,541,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $733.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.34. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $777.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.46, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

