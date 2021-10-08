Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $940.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $768.00 to $940.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $793.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.34, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $733.66 and a 200 day moving average of $680.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.