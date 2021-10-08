Tether Market Capitalization Reaches $68.23 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $68.23 billion and $80.45 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00145663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00092284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.66 or 1.00194586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.75 or 0.06486281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,385,677,475 coins and its circulating supply is 68,215,069,675 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

