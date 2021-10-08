Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

TTEK opened at $158.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $160.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

