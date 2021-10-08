Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Shares Down 0.1%

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 14,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 13,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65.

About Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.