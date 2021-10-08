The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $231.29

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.29 ($3.02) and traded as low as GBX 228.10 ($2.98). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 228.10 ($2.98), with a volume of 20,118 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.29. The firm has a market cap of £82.42 million and a P/E ratio of 10.97.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.