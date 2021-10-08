The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565,360 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.9% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of The Coca-Cola worth $445,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,464,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,286,000 after buying an additional 1,540,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. 359,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,713,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

