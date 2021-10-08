The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after purchasing an additional 215,779 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,772,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,423,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,396,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,854,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

