The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $314.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.67 and a 200-day moving average of $313.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

