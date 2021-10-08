The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.81. 12,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,494. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.41. The company has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

