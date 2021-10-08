The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Cap Reaches $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00025595 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00321904 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001298 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

