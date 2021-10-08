The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading 5.3% Higher

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21. 33,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,087,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $996.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 312,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,220,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 466,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 106,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

