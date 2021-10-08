The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Neutral

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $71.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALLO. B. Riley cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,988.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

