The Graph Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $89.93 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00049409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00228975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00102974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012056 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

